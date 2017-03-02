Golden State Warriors Vs. Chicago Bulls Live Stream — Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Ball in! There will be a battle between the Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors that will go down on Mar. 2nd at 8pm EST at The United Center. Watch Stephen Curry take on his Eastern Conference rivals online here!

The Golden State Warriors are looking beefy as they rip through opponents in both conferences. The Chicago Bulls are in seventh place in the East and will be looking to improve on their 30-29 record when they host the 50-9, Western Conference Champion Warriors. Dwyane Wade, 35, is a beast but he is only averaging 20 points per game. Will Dwyane be enough against the fierce defense of the Warriors? In a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, on Feb. 27th, Stephen Curry, 28, went 0-11 on his 3-point attempts despite averaging 25 points per game. Either all-star, Dwyane or Steph, could catch fire and take control of this game. Who will it be?

The Warriors are simply cruising through this season. They are dismantling every team on both coasts and seem to be a lock for the NBA Finals again this season. Steph and his boys are looking for revenge after blowing a 3-1 game lead in last year’s finals to LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers. How can the Chicago Bulls slow down the Warriors freight train headed for the post season?

Defense wins ball games and the Chicago Bulls will need to find an answer to the shooting powers of the Warriors. While Steph had an off-night against Philadelphia, Chicago fans can not expect lightning to strike twice in the same week. Expect Steph to go hard in the lane during this game and Bulls fans can only hope Rajon Rondo, 31, and the boys can withstand the Warriors.

HollywoodLifers, which team will you be putting your money on in this game? Will the Chicago Bulls shock the world and hand the Warriors the L? Let us know who you think will get the win in this game in Chi-town.

