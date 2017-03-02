Tyrese Gibson Calls His New Wife Samantha Lee His ‘Amal Clooney’ In Sweet Instagram

Courtesy of Facebook

This is adorable! Tyrese Gibson just announced his marriage to Samantha Lee after their Valentine’s Day wedding and he posted the cutest message about it on Instagram that you just have to see!

How precious! Tyrese Gibson, 38, wowed everyone after revealing he married his girlfriend Samantha Lee in a beautiful ceremony on the most romantic day of the whole year: Valentine’s Day. The couple looked incredible on their special day. The Fate Of The Furious actor rocked a amazing white tux with black trim and Samantha radiated in a pink gown with diamond headpiece. The actor shared a picture on Instagram praising his brilliant wife.

“TMZ actually got it right! This time! Tyrese found his own Amal Clooney because his mysterious new wife has plenty of degrees and money of her own … TMZ has learned,” he quoted from the site’s announcement of his wedding. It’s true! Samantha is super successful in her own right. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a Master’s degree in social work.

Samantha is definitely a busy working woman. She deals with cases for the Division of Family and Children Services in Georgia and makes a six-figure salary. On top of all that, Samantha fights against sex and human trafficking as well as campaigning for inmate counseling. Talk about impressive! Her career does bare some similarities to Amal Clooney’s, who works as a barrister in London and specializes in international law and human rights.

Tyrese and Samantha definitely looked very much in love. The pair reportedly met through friends briefly back in 2015, four years after Tyrese ended his first marriage to Norma Mitchell. Tyrese and Samantha were only seen out together for the first time at the 33rd Annual UNCF Mayors Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Dec. 17, 2016. In any case, congrats to the happy couple!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tyrese’s sweet post? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.