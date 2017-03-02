Khloe Kardashian Loves ‘Real Man’ Tristan Thompson Way More Than James Harden

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is having a good laugh over James Harden’s disparaging comments about her in a recent interview, and we hear that Khloe is so smitten with Tristan Thompson that James is barely a thought in her mind. Here’s why Khloe loves Tristan more than she ever liked James!

“Tristan Thompson, 25, is holding Khloe Kardashian, 32, down,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, “And she loves him because he’s a man who’s comfortable dating a woman like her and all that she comes with.” Obviously, Khloe is not here for James Harden‘s claim that they broke up because he hated the publicity surrounding their relationship!

Oh, but wait — there’s more. Khloe considers Tristan to be, ah, superior to James in more ways than one, our source shares. “The best part about Tristan is this: not only is he a champion on the court, he’s a champion in the bedroom!” Insert winky face here.

ICYMI, James dragged Khloe in a Feb. 28 interview with Sports Illustrated, saying he “had to eliminate” her. “I wasn’t getting anything out of it,” he shared with the mag. Yikes!

#Repost @houstonrockets ・・・ Check out the cover of this week's @sportsillustrated! Read the story by Lee Jenkins in the mag on newsstands now or on #TheCrossover (SI.com) A post shared by jharden13 (@jharden13) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

Despite his trash talk, Khloe is taking is really well — we’ve also heard that she thinks he’s “making himself look bad” by talking smack about her — and has obviously moved on for good.

Case in point, we’ll leave you with this gorgeous photo of Khloe and “her love” TT kicking back in paradise:

My love 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tristan is better for Khloe than James ever was? Tell us!

