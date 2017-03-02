Tori Spelling Gives Birth: Star Welcomes 5th Child With Husband — A Baby Boy

Rex/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling has officially given birth to a baby BOY! Welcoming her 5th child with hubby Dean McDermott, we can only imagine how excited the ‘90210’ alum must be! After all, this newborn came as a total ‘surprise’ after Tori and Dean reignited their romance after he cheated! Get all the exciting details about their son’s birth here.

A huge congrats to Tori Spelling, 43, and her husband Dean McDermott, 50! Both Tori and Dean are now five-time parents together after the actress gave birth to their baby son on March 2, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. After going through major marital struggles after Dean cheated on Tori over three years ago, we could not be happier for the two and their newly expanded fam — they truly are doing better than ever! Even better, now Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4, have a new little brother!

#bumpproud Can't wait to meet you little man… my little Pisces. #6weekstogo #littleman #number5 A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Tori and Dean’s son Beau Dean McDermott was born at 1:48 p.m., weighing 5 lbs., 12 oz, and he was about 18½ inches long. “We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family,” she told the publication.

Tori revealed she was expecting a bundle of joy in a BIG way back in October when she announced the exciting news in PEOPLE magazine. “It was a total surprise,” the 90210 star gushed at the time. “But we always wanted a big family. I’m really excited.” It took a while for Tori to get to this happy place though. After all, when news broke Dean had been cheating on her, she admittedly went through a very rough time.

“It changed everything. It really did… for the better,” Tori revealed on Kocktails With Khloe last year. “Because we had to start over. The relationship was just broken into a million pieces.” The star also admitted that she and her hubby had to “work really hard to gain that trust back” and that they’ve been slowly rebuilding the trust in their marriage “every day.”

But in the end, it’s made their connection even stronger. “We have now more of an open communication and relationship than we’ve ever had before,” she said. Aw! And now they also have a new bundle of joy to prove it!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you surprised when Tori announced she was pregnant with her fifth child? Send her and Dean your congratulations below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.