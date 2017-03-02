T.I. Goes On Shopping Date With Sexy Woman — What About Reconciling With Tiny?

SplashNews

Wait a minute, aren’t T.I and Tiny supposed to be working out their marital issues? Guess not since the rapper was spotted on a shopping date in Beverly Hills with a VERY sexy (and young) mystery woman. See the jaw-dropping proof, right here!

Nobody’s trying to stir the pot here, but Tiny, 41, and T.I, 36, were supposed to be working on their marriage. That’s what we heard, at least. It seems as though their crumbling marriage has gone past the point of no return, since the rapper was seen shopping in Beverly Hills with a bootylicious woman, who also looks much younger than Tiny. T.I was all smiles on their supposed date as they walked around town and passed expensive store fronts, grinning so much you can actually see his teeth! The mystery woman was dressed in a sexy outfit, rocking skinny black jeans and a cool bomber jacket with sunglasses on. SEE THE MYSTERY WOMAN HERE.

We’re SO confused right now! Last time we checked in with T.I and Tameka (her real name), they were spending Valentine’s Day at Chick-Fil-A together. OK, that’s not a very romantic date, but it’s still SOMETHING! Quality time is better than no time. On top of that, the couple’s reality show, Family Hustle, is back on. The new season is reportedly going to document all the drama that led up to their almost-divorce. Key word being ALMOST. It honestly seemed like Tiny was finally ready to forgive her man for bringing Kristen Ingram to that Super Bowl party.

Even friends of the hip hop star don’t believe the divorce is actually going to happen. “I don’t think they will ever get divorced,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “I wouldn’t say all is right with them, but I don’t think a divorce will ever happen.” SEE, we’re not the only ones who would be totally shocked if their marriage went kaput. If only T.I would stop hanging out with these random women and realize he needs to take care of Tiny!

HollywoodLifers, since T.I is spending time with this mystery woman, do you think his marriage is officially over?

