T.I.’s Nervous Tiny’s Writing New Music About Their Relationship After Xscape Reunion

SplashNews

Uh oh! T.I. is worried that Tiny ‘Tameka’ Harris will be writing new music about their relationship, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, since heartbreak inspires some of the best art. He thinks it’s possible since she just reunited with her R&B group Xscape!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and T.I., 36, have been married for six years and their relationship spans over a decade, so of course they have a lot of history together. Now that her mid ’90s R&B girl group Xscape is getting back together after nearly twenty years, the rapper is concerned his estranged wife may air out their dirty laundry. “TIP’s really nervous about the new music she’s potentially making,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t want her to get in her feelings and drop a R&B diss track about him that’s harsher than Beyonce‘s ‘Sorry.'”

“He knows how Tiny gets when she’s around Kandi [Burruss], and her girls – she goes off on him, telling her girls all their personal secrets,” our source added. “He doesn’t want his shortcoming out there like that. But he’d never tell Tiny what or whatnot to write in a song. He knows he’s previously screwed up. He knows he’s been less than perfect. But he also loves Tiny and above anything, wants the marriage to last.” It seems there may be hope for a reconciliation!

A divorce hearing for T.I. and Tiny was originally scheduled for March 1 in Georgia, but it was reportedly taken off the calendar when the court learned the rapper had never been served with divorce papers, TMZ reports. Interesting! She shockingly filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, and said her marriage to T.I. was “irretrievably broken” in the documents. The former pair, who married in 2010, share three children together and they also have three children from other relationships.

“I don’t think they will ever get divorced,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “I believe they spent Valentine’s Day at Chick-fil-A!” They also spent Christmas together as well. Meanwhile, Tiny’s R&B group is getting back together to record some new music and there’s talk of them performing at special events. They haven’t released an album since 1998, so it’s going to be epic!

HollywoodLifers, would you write a breakup ballad about your ex if you had the chance? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.