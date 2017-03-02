Bella Hadid & The Weeknd: Was His H&M Performance A Secret Message To Her?

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid nailed the catwalk at the H&M show — even though The Weeknd was performing while she strutted her stuff. Now, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that her perfect composure was nearly shattered by her former love’s song choice. Here’s why!

Bella Hadid,20, has been the “It Girl” throughout fashion month, so naturally she was front and center at the H&M Show on March 1 during PFW. Her stunning sister, Gigi Hadid, 21, was right by her side and holding her hand during what was a very “emotional” run-in between Bella and her ex-boyfirend, The Weeknd, 27 — who was performing live during the show.

What was already a super awkward situation got even harder when The Weeknd performed “Nothing Without You” from his Starboy Album. “Bella’s friends were shocked by the song he chose to sing,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He used to sing the chorus (I’m nothing without you) to her all the time. And then he goes and sings that when he knows she’ll be walking on the runway.” Yup, like we said… awkward.

So how did Bella handle the confusing situation? Like the model of perfection that she is, of course. “It was very emotional for Bella but she didn’t let anyone see her sweat,” the source revealed. Way to keep it 100, Bella.

Bella clearly has what it takes to conquer the fashion world, no wonder her modeling career is exploding. She’s the new face of Dior Beauty and her very first campaign launched on March 1st. And naturally she looks absolutely flawless. We’re glad Bella isn’t letting her break-up with The Weeknd get in her way. Besides, she’s so gorgeous we’re betting she’ll have a new boyfriend just as soon as she wants one.

HollywoodLifers, are you as shocked as we are at The Weeknds’ song choice? Are you proud of Bella for keeping her composure? Do you think you could have done the same in her position? Let us know!

