‘The Voice’ Recap: Adam Gets Petty As Blake & Alicia Nab Some Big Voices

You thought you’ve had enough of ‘The Voice?’ Think again! The hit show premiered on Monday and on for the third time this week to give the people what they want — more Adam Levine face time, duh. In all seriousness, check out who is growing their teams during blind auditions!

The third episode of the voice kicked off with Miami-born Ashley Levin, 23, who was caught fan-girling over Adam Levine before she took the stage. During her soulful, twangy rendition of “Let Him Fly” by Patty Griffin, judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton gave each other the eye and hit their buzzer at the same time. As she hit her final note, Alicia Keys decided to give Ashley a shot, too! Gwen and Blake, of course go back and forth, while Alicia rolled her eyes at the two of them and begged Ashley to choose her. In the end, Ashley sticks to her country roots and goes with Blake!

Brandon Royal, 31, from the US Virgin Islands had the judges jammin’ out to Stevie Wonder‘s “Master Blaster (Jammin’).” His calypso, reggae style got Gwen to turn around, first and shortly after Blake hit his button, as well — even though Brandon and he truly have nothing in common. In the end, Brandon chose Gwen, and that’s definitely for the best!

Red-headed Adam Pearce, heralding from Nashville, took the stage to rock out to “A Whiter Shade of Pale” by Procol Harum and show off his incredible pipes. Unfortunately, none of the judges turned around, even though Adam was disappointed in himself for not hitting the buzzer. Still, Adam told him to work on his pitch and come back again! We hope he does!

Teacher’s aide Julien Martinez sang an upbeat, soulful version of “Pride and Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan and had the ladies swooning as he gyrated across the stage! Woo! We totally got the feeling that no one was turning around… that was until Julien ended his song with a scream that sent Adam and Blake reaching for their buzzers. “Looks like we’ve got ourselves a good old rivalry,” Adam said looking at Blake. Adam won Julien over with his California vibes and rock ‘n roll history.

Quizz Swanigan is a 13-year-old star whose parents moved to LA to try to help him make a career. The youngster belted “Who’s Loving You” by Jackson 5 and showed off his best MJ dance moves. Gwen and Alicia turned around with their jaws dropped upon seeing how young Quizz was! After a standing O, it was time for Quizz to pick whether he wanted Gwen or Alicia as his judge. Alicia invited Quizz’s whole family out to the stage and begged for Quizz to join her team. Quizz was absolutely adorable and even though he told Gwen that she taught him how to spell “Bananas,” he went with Alicia!

Casi Joy, originally from Kansas City and now playing in the Honkey Tonks in Nashville, came out strong singing “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes. She immediately had Alicia and Gwen turn around. After hitting a few key notes and yodeling, Blake and Adam both hit their buzzers, which Casi reacted adorably by dancing around on stage. This one was definitely going to be a battle for the ages. Adam was the first to get petty and went to sit by himself as Blake begged for Casi. While each coach offered seriously convincing articles, she went with who knew her voice the best — Blake!

Here’s what the teams look like so far:

Gwen: J Chosen, Stephanie Rice, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal

Blake: Lauren Duski, Brennley Brown, Aliyah Moulden, Casi Joy, Ashley Levin

Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez

Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Autumn Turner, Lilli Passero, Quizz Swanigan

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite on The Voice so far?