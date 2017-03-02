Taylor Swift’s Plans For New Music Finally Revealed By BFF Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran may have just dropped the best news ever! Taylor Swift’s BFF revealed in a new interview that she’s probably going to be releasing new music THIS YEAR! No, this is not a joke. Here’s what Ed had to say about Tay’s new music!

“Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time,” Ed Sheeran said in an interview with BBC.

Taylor has not released a new album since 1989 in 2014. It’s been two sad and very long years since Taylor released an album. However, she did release the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” duet with Zayn Malik in Dec. 2016. She performed her greatest hits at the Super Bowl Saturday concert in Feb. 2017 and said that it would be the last time she would be performing this year. But she didn’t say anything about an album!

Since her highly-publicized breakup with Tom Hiddleston last year, Taylor has mostly kept a low profile. She’s probably been relaxing after her 1989 world tour, but HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Taylor has been working on new music since mid-2016. Ed has said before that Taylor keeps her new music under lock and key, so there’s never going to be a leak of any sorts.

This will be Taylor’s first album since her breakups with both Tom and Calvin Harris. The songstress is known for her breakup anthems, but for this next album, we’ve found out the songs will be positive about her former beaus. If Tay does release a new album at the end of this year, let’s hope she has duets with Zayn, Ed, and Drake!

