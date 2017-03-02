Solange Knowles V. Halle Berry: Who Rocked The Big Curly Hairstyle Better?

REX/Shutterstock

Two of our favorite ladies, Halle Berry and Solange Knowles, both opted to rock huge hair and they both looked fabulous. We love that they both opted to let their hair down in natural curls and we can’t decide who rocked the look better! What do you guys think? VOTE.

This is one amazing battle of the beauties. Halle Berry, 50, and Solange Knowles, 30, both opted to let loose and wear their hair extra curly and big — we loved it! These two stunning ladies have such naturally curly and voluminous hair, so of course they both looked fabulous in this hairstyle.

Halle rocked the curly hairstyle first at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb 28th. While we usually see Halle rocking a sleek, short bob, she totally switched up her look in an amazing way. Halle’s amazing hair stylist, Castillo Bataille, gave her a defined, curly afro and he explained how he achieved the look, “I used MOP Curl Cream and the T3 Featherweight Luxe Blow Dryer with a diffuser to give her curls definition and bounce. Unconventional for the red carpet, but a look that perfectly suits Halle’s wild and free spirit.”

As for Solange, she is so brave when it comes to switching up her hairstyle. It seems like every time we see her she’s trying out something different and it always manages to work. This time, Solange headed to the Chloe Autumn/Winter 2017 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2nd and she rocked a hairstyle similar to Halle’s. Solange went totally natural for the show and let her voluminous hair run wild.

Solange always let’s her natural hair free and sometimes she’ll even add a few clips or pus some hair to the side. How can we ever forget her cool pigtail buns at the 2017 Grammy Awards? As for makeup at the fashion show, Solange went totally bare with a simple glossy lip and a natural glow.

What do you guys think — who rocked the big hair better? VOTE.

