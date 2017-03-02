‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Ends Marriage After 1 Month

Courtesy of Instagram

That was fast! ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi is ending her marriage to Shalom after just one month, claiming it ‘never should have happened’ in the first place. So, what went terribly wrong? We have the EXCLUSIVE details!

Sometimes things just don’t work out! Just a little over a month after tying the knot, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, 35, is sadly throwing in the towel with hubby Shalom.“During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG’s attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue and, in fact, should have never happened,” the reality star’s publicist Steve Honig tells HollywoodLife.com. “She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible.”

I don't wear dresses often because I'm a major tomboy. But when I do, ya best believe I'm gonna show off the assets my good dollars have paid for! I'm all plastic how bout dat. A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Most people, including GG’s Shahs Of Sunset co-star Mike Shouhed, are beyond shocked by their sudden dissolution, while others claim their romance was doomed from the start. “Shalom and GG got married for all the wrong reasons and broke up the day after and he took the ring back,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He actually broke up with her the day after they got engaged, but she refused to give the ring back. He can’t stand her and his proposal, the Times Square ad, was all for show.” Yikes! That’s not what we want to hear!

It was just three months ago that fans were congratulating the brunette beauty on her engagement! Regardless of if his proposal was an act or not, it was still seriously romantic moment for the couple. On the night of Dec. 17, Shalom popped the question on a billboard in the middle of NY’s Times Square. GG’s digitalized face was put up on one of the skyscrapers with the comment, “Golnesa, My Love, My Everything… Will You Marry Me?” OK, so it wasn’t the most intimate confession of love, but A for effort!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by GG’s decision to end her marriage to Shalom? Or did you see it coming?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.