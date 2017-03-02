AKM-GSI

After an exciting few days in Paris with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez did not look happy to be returning home without her bae — on the very same night he awkwardly ran into his ex, Bella Hadid. Eek!

Selena Gomez, 24, spent an entire week with The Weeknd, 27, aka Abel Tesfaye, as his tour moved from Amsterdam to Paris, France at the end of February 2017. Unfortunately she had to return home on March 1, and as you can see in the pictures of her making her way through the Atlanta, Georgia airport, Selena looks like she would rather be anywhere else in the world. Back in Paris, perhaps?

Of course we have to remember that flying from Paris to Atlanta is no joke, and Selena’s probably exhausted after being stuck on a plane for that long. But, she also just had to leave her boyfriend behind in another country, and shortly after she left he had a pretty awkward run-in with his ex, Bella Hadid, 20. Not cool!

Did Bella and Abel know they would be in the same place at the same time? Unfortunately we may never know the answer to that. It all went down on Wednesday, March 1, when Abel was a guest at H&M‘s Paris Fashion Week show while Bella walked the runway. This isn’t the first time they’ve had a post-relationship runway run-in, either. Don’t forget that Bella had to strut her stuff right by The Weeknd while he was performing at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was just weeks before it was revealed he was dating Selena. Yup, that’s definitely awkward!

