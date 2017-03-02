Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Look Blissfully Happy As She Kisses Him In Paris

Courtesy of Twitter

Ah, to be young and in love. Despite running into Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd look blissfully happy! Their PDA has been off the charts lately, and we’ve go the adorable kissing photo that will make you swoon!

We’re not jealous of Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, — YOU ARE! For this couple, the world is their oyster! One minute they’re exploring the Venetian canals in Italy and the next they’re making out in Paris during Fashion Week. Remember when they tried to keep their romance on the down low?! My, how things have changed! These days, the brunette beauty has literally marked her territory and staked her claim on The Weeknd, as she was photographed planting a giant kiss on his cheek. SEE THEIR ADORABLE SMOOCH HERE.

Selena has never been the type to flaunt a lot of heavy PDA at social events, but since Bella Hadid is hanging around, it might be a good idea to spice things up. The not-so-friendly exes had a very awkward encounter at the H&M runway show during Paris Fashion Week. It was probably inevitable since Bella was walking and the The Weeknd was set to perform his latest single, “Nothing Without You.” Apparently the supermodel acted real cold and icy towards him, but did her best to keep things professional. Poor Selena must have flipped out when she heard about their uncomfortable exchange!

The “Hands To Myself” songstress looked pretty distraught upon landing in Los Angeles, knowing her bae is still in close quarters with Bella in Paris. Of course the singer trusts him, but it’s still an unsettling feeling. Selena was spotted looking super exhausted and frazzled when she touched down at LAX airport. Her hair was an unbrushed mess, and she traded in her chic heels and skinny jeans for sneakers and sweatpants. But hey, nothing wrong with traveling comfortably!

HollywoodLifers, how adorable is that picture of Selena kissing her man? Don’t they look so happy?

