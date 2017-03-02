She can’t feel her face when she’s with him! Selena Gomez sang and danced along in the most adorable way possible as her boyfriend The Weeknd’s mega hit played, and you can WATCH right here.

Selena Gomez, 24, is obsessed with The Weeknd, 26, and she showed off her affection for him in a new Snapchat video that surfaced on March 2. Though it’s unclear as to where exactly the video was taken, it appears to be from a party following his Paris concert on Feb. 28.

As you can see in the vid, Selena is mouthing the words and making up her own little moves to The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” — how cute is that?!

This isn’t the first time Sel has sung along to one of The Weeknd’s jam — it’s not even the only time she did so that evening! Yep, at his concert in Paris, France earlier that night, Selena and a model pal were spotted rocking out to the hit as he performed it live. Love it!

@travisscott officially beamed up – Paris, France 🇫🇷 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Finally, it’s so great that Selena has been supporting Abel on his European tour. As a source previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, the “Same Old Love” singer has been working on new music with her boyfriend, and this time spent on the road is allowing them to “finish up the tracks” they’ve been creating. “Expect a sexy, sultry, slow love song from them soon,” our insider hints. Oh, we are ready!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena flaunting her love for The Weeknd? Tell us if you love this vid!