Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Why She Cried After Leaving Him In Paris

This is so sweet! Selena Gomez shed a tear or two leaving The Weeknd to continue on with his European tour while she headed back to the States. Get the details of their goodbye here!

How cute are Selena Gomez and The Weeknd? The couple had a fun few days together when the 24 year-old singer flew across the sea to meet up with her touring beau. “It’s still torture for Selena to have to leave him [The Weeknd],” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She missed him immediately and even cried on the flight home.”

Aw, Sel! She’ll definitely be reunited with Abel soon enough, but we’re sure that doesn’t make the separation any easier. Allegedly “she trusts him but it’s still very, very hard,” the source, but don’t worry “Abel promised Selena that she was the only one on his mind.” We love the trust these two have built up between since the start of their romance at the beginning of the new year. Reportedly Selena is trying to stay strong as this new relationship gets off the ground. “She would have stayed but she didn’t want to be clingy and had work and family obligations,” the insider told us.

Apparently, “Now that Abel is on to Germany Selena definitely feels better,” because now Abel is no longer in the same city as his ex Bella Hadid, 20. The 27 year-old’s tour has taken him out of France to finish up the European leg of his tour, while Bella wraps up Paris Fashion Week. The two already had an awkward run-in at the H&M runway. The Weeknd performed while Bella and her fellow models walked the catwalk. The model then headed out with her girlfriends for a night out at a Parisian strip club to blow off some steam.

