Selena Gomez ‘Relieved’ She Avoided ‘Awkward’ Run-In With Bella Hadid In Paris

What a close call! Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid nearly ran into each other in Paris while the singer was visiting The Weeknd. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s beyond relieved she didn’t encounter her boyfriend’s ex face to face.

Who wants to run into their current boyfriend’s ex? Not Selena Gomez, as she high-tailed it out of Paris before she could have an awkward confrontation with Bella Hadid, 20, who was in town for Fashion Week. The 24-year-old had been by The Weeknd‘s side for several stops on his European tour and totally didn’t want to encounter her sweetheart’s former love. “Selena was dreading that she might have an awkward run-in with Bella in Paris. She is so relieved that she didn’t cross paths with her, even though The Weeknd kept reassuring her that even if they did see Bella, it wouldn’t be a problem,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The Weeknd doesn’t want to worry about running into Bella in the future — he’d rather just break the ice once and for all, but Selena isn’t ready for that just yet,” our insider adds. There were rumors that the “Hands to Myself” singer was going to attend his performance at the H&M Fashion Show where The Weeknd was performing and Bella was walking as one of the models. Not only was Sel a no-show, she arrived on back to the U.S. right about the same time the show was going down. It’s obvious she would rather avoid Bella altogether.

That look you give your sister and she just knows @bellahadid @gigihadid @hm #pfw A post shared by Nikki Ogunnaike (@nikkiogun) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

The Weeknd and Selena were holed up at a hotel in Paris just blocks from where Bella was staying, so the chances that they might run into each other were already high. Bella showed that there’s still plenty of tension with her ex when she walked in the H&M Show while he performed “Nothing Without You.” Unlike the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where she gave him a sad glance as she trotted past him, Bella just stared straight ahead with pure ice while holding on to her sister Gigi‘s hand. At least she had her sibling’s back in that awkward moment!

