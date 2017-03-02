Riverdale’s New Couple On That Kiss We’ve All Been Waiting For — Plus, What About Archie?

Image Courtesy of CW

This week’s ‘Riverdale’ was packed full of shocking revelations — a surprise pregnancy, a Pussycat switch-up and yes, more than one kiss that rocked the entire town.

Betty went searching for Polly this week on Riverdale, and found much more than just her sister — a bond with Jughead finally taking the next step we’ve all wanted.

“Jughead finds a kind of comfort in Betty, and Betty finds a comfort in Jughead that allows them to step outside of the sh-t in their private lives for a moment,” Cole Sprouse told HollywoodLife.com exclusively about the “Juggie/Betts” romance. “They really end up exploring it across the episode, and well, it works. It does. Jughead really cherishes few people and when he does, he goes full throttle with it, and Betty is the same. They’re both looking for comfort… and they find it.”

Of course we also see Archie kiss Val, but it’s safe to say he’s not going to be comfortable with the idea of his two best friends being together.

“Archie doesn’t like it,” K.J. Apa told us. “He’s a bit weird about it because it’s like, you always want what you can’t have. Although he might have Veronica there, he wants them both. It’s also his two best mates going out, so he feels almost left out.”

Lili Reinhart also added that their bond continues to grow throughout the season, and it’s quite the journey. “They team up in that way — it starts with them working together, then their bond just gets closer. Jug helps Betty search for Polly, and she helps Jughead with [upcoming] family problems,” she said. “It’s a beautiful friendship and maybe turns into something more.”

When asked about Betty and Archie‘s relationship, while K.J. is positive that they’re endgame, Lili’s not so sure. “At first I thought, yeah of course they’re gonna end up together; at the end of the day, end of the series, that’s what’s right and what’s meant to happen,” she admitted. “Now, I’m not so sure. I think Archie and Betty are so much better off as friends, and it’s kind of like when you’re so close to a person of the opposite sex, if things were to get romantic, it would feel so wrong.”

So, maybe that means Jughead and Betty are endgame? Well, we’ll see! HollywoodLifers, are you team Jughead and Betty or Betty and Archie?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.