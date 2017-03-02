Remy Ma Destroys Nicki Minaj In Second Diss Track — Listen To ‘Another One’

Courtesy of Capitol Records

Brutal! Remy Ma already came hard for Nicki Minaj in her diss track ‘shETHER,’ and that seven minute freestyle wasn’t enough because she’s back for more. We’ve got her latest throwdown ‘Another One’ and you can listen to it right here!

Oh man! Nicki Minaj hasn’t even clapped back to Remy Ma‘s savage diss track “shETHER” and already the 36-year-old is piling on more hate with a SECOND diss track aimed at the “Anaconda” rapper. The cover art shows Nicki’s half-naked body bloody and dead in the street while she’s laying on top of her Pinkprint album and the word “deceased” is stamped over her. Savage! CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO “ANOTHER ONE”

The song opens with, “I guess you know now who the head b*tch is. I’m a savage, I’ve been killing dead beats. I bet you wish you never said sh*t,” and taunts her that she’s too busy making videos to do a clap back. Remy asks ,”Where the f**k is your song, come on!” and further shades Nicki rapping, “I swear this b*tch is a real fraud.” Remy slaughters Nicki in the chorus, taunting her that: “You took the L and now you got another one. I secure the bag and now I got another one. I caught the W and now I got another one.”

DJ Funkmaster Flex just dropped the song Mar. 2 over NYC’s Hot 97 airwaves and immediately fans went crazy. Remy’s new song is the female version of Drake‘s “Back to Back,” as he dropped a second Meek Mill diss track within a week of putting out “Charged Up” back in July 2015. Remy dropped “ShETHER” on Feb. 25 so the timing is totally the same.

In that freestyle, she went OFF on Nicki and not only gave a shout out to her ex Meek, she claimed that the singer had butt implants that popped, hitting out with “I saw Meek at All-Star, he told me your a** dropped. He couldn’t f**k you for three months because your a** dropped. Now I don’t think y’all understand how bad her a** got. The implants that she had put in her a** popped.” Things got so bad for Nicki that Brazilian Butt specialist Dr. Miami even taunted her on Twitter that he was booked until 2019 and couldn’t help her out.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Remy’s latest diss track against Nicki? Do you think Nicki will finally put out a clap back tracks?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.