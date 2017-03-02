We have been blessed with the first full trailer of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.’ Jack Sparrow is back and facing his biggest and baddest enemy yet: Captain Salazar. This is Jack’s final adventure on the high seas, and he’s going to make it a memorable one.

This is the Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) origin story you’ve been waiting for. The full Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer takes us back to the early days of Jack Sparrow, when he was working on Captain Salazar’s ship. Jack ends up betraying Salazar (Javier Bardem), taking everything from him. Now Salazar is out for Jack’s blood.

“He’s coming for you, Jack,” Brenton Thwaites’ character, Henry, says in the trailer. And he’s right. Captain Salazar will stop at nothing to get his hands on the drunken pirate. He tasks Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) with finding Jack for him. Will Barbossa end up turning his back on Jack?!

Jack teams up with Henry and Carina, played by Kaya Scodelario, to fight Salazar and find the trident of Poseidon. Henry and Carina are giving off major Will and Elizabeth vibes. Is anyone else thinking that Henry is the son of Will and Elizabeth? His righteousness and good looks certainly fit the bill.

The trailer is full of swashbuckling adventure and fun. This is Jack Sparrow’s fifth movie, but he makes a pirate’s life look easy, even though we know it isn’t.

Sadly, Will Turner does not make an appearance in this trailer, but he will be in the movie. Orlando Bloom’s fan favorite character was revealed in an awesome Super Bowl trailer. Keira Knightley will not be returning as Elizabeth.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will be released May 26, 2017.

