Lorde Drops Upbeat New Song After 3 Year Hiatus — Hear ‘Green Light’ Now

It’s finally here! Lorde just graced us all with some brand new music by dropping her first single in 3 years. You have to listen to ‘Green Light’ right now!

Lorde, 20, is ready to hit the festival circuit with her new music, including “Green Light” which she dropped at 2pm ET on Thursday, March 2. After teasing fans online for a while, the singer finally confirmed the new song with a handful of tweets the day before it’s release.

The song starts out with just a piano and Lorde’s intense voice, but then the beat picks up and reveals it’s true colors. “Green Light” has a much more pop/EDM-type sound to it than Lorde’s previous music, which is a super exciting change. Despite the genre switch, Lorde’s stunning voice and deeply felt lyrics remind us that she is still the artist we fell in love with so many years ago.

In the video, which was directed by Grant Singer, Lorde is rocking a sexy pink cocktail dress as she paints the town, well, pink. Flashes of her night cross the screen, showing Lorde dancing in a packed club, then running down an empty street, and even sitting on top of a moving car. It’s pretty amazing and we’re already totally obsessed!

Below you can check out Lorde’s tweets about her new song. The young singer was obviously so excited to share her new work with her fans, especially since it’s been three years since she last released a single. For those of you who don’t remember, Lorde’s last single, “Yellow Flicker Beat”, was released in 2014. It wasn’t part of a Lorde album though and instead was a featured track on The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 soundtrack.

GREEN LIGHT debuts with a video directed by the inimitable @grant_singer – tomorrow, 8am nz / 2pm nyc — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

i am so proud of this song. it's very different, and kinda unexpected. it's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

it's the first chapter of a story i'm gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

Thankfully, this is just the beginning Lorde’s return to music. She’s performing at a number of music festivals over the summer of 2017, including Coachella, Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo, and Osheaga. It’s going to be a busy year for Lorde and her fans, and they must be so excited about that!

