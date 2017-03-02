Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Butt In Super Sexy Belfie — See Racy Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Don’t know what a ‘belfie’ is? It’s a butt selfie, and Kylie Jenner is the QUEEN of taking them! In this never-before-seen photo opp, the bootylicious reality star flaunts her bare derriere in a red lacy bra. See the cheeky (literally) picture, right here!

Just call her Kim Kardashian 2.0! After seeing Kim’s juicy behind plastered on the cover of every magazine and website home page, it seems Kylie Jenner, 19, has learned a lesson or two on how to be a sex icon. Only now, the student has become to master. The makeup maven’s body is OUT OF CONTROL, and she has no problem showing it off! As part of her clothing line campaign, Kylie puts her BARE butt on full display with nothing but blue jeans covering the very bottom. We’ve seen her in that icy blonde hair and red lace bra before, but this particular photo is a first!

In case you haven’t already noticed, Kylie is the QUEEN of taking booty pictures — but where do you think she learned it from? Her older sister of course! Long before Tyga‘s girlfriend made it to stardom, Kim was the apple of every man’s eye. Her body, face, and name were (and still) are talked about nonstop. The Kimoji creator has toned it down now that she’s married and has two children. It was Kim’s HUGE butt that launched her to the top of the A-list, even though some haters argued that it was fake. Don’t you remember when she took an X-ray to prove it was real?

Of course Kim and Kylie aren’t the only ones in the family with sex symbol statues. Khloe Kardashian has single-handedly redefined what it means to have a revenge body, and even has her own show to pass those lessons onto other women who are struggling with weight issues. KoKo is an icon for positive body image now, and works with the best trainers to keep it up! One might say they’re America’s sexiest family!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s bare belfie? Sexy or too in your face?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.