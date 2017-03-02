Kourtney Kardashian & Justin Bieber’s ‘Deep Spiritual’ Connection: Romance Heating Up?

Could Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber be getting serious about a romance? A new report claims their connection runs very deep, and that Kourtney even thinks he’s more ‘mature’ than ex Scott Disick. Burn!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, is bonding with Justin Bieber, 23, in a way that only they seem to understand. The pair have met up for a number of dates that involved trips to church, and now OK! magazine is claiming that it’s that spiritual aspect of their relationship that is really pulling them together.

“Kourtney says Justin’s more mature than Scott, even though he’s a decade younger,” a source close to the star shared with the magazine. “She loves that he’s as deeply spiritual as she is. It’s a real point of connection for them. She’s developed strong feelings for him.”

The relationship between Kourtney and Justin has seen it’s highs and lows over the past year, but as 2017 goes on it seems they are only getting closer. Shortly before Kourtney jetted off to Costa Rica on a family vacation, she met up with Justin for a late night outing at the Peppermint Club in Hollywood, California. Oh, and those church dates? They were within just weeks of each other on February 8 and 22.

As for the 14-year age gap between Kourtney and Justin, it doesn’t seem to matter to either of them. Kourtney isn’t bothered by it “one bit”, claims a source,” who added that “she doesn’t care what anybody else thinks; this is for real.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kourtney and Justin as a couple? Do YOU think they could end together? Comment below!