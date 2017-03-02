Kit Harington Announced As The Face Of Dolce & Gabbana’s Fragrance Line

Image Courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

We are so excited about this breaking beauty news — Kit Harington, 30, will officially be the new face of Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrance line, The One for Men, beginning in September 2017 and we can’t wait! What do you guys think of the Game of Thrones actor landing this new gig — are you excited?

This campaign isn’t Kit’s first rodeo, as he was the face of the fragrance campaign, Jimmy Choo MAN, a few years back. We could not think of a more perfect person to be the face of the new D&G campaign, as Kit is the most handsome guy ever.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana released a statement, showing their excitement about Kit, “Kit Harington is exactly how we see the Dolce&Gabbana man: young, naturally charming, charismatic, with a personality rich in traits. There could be no other face for The One for Men. We are happy to have him joining the Dolce&Gabbana family.”

Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrance, The One for Men, “is a timeless sensual and elegant fragrance line that is both classic and modern, vibrant and engaging. A spicy, oriental perfume, developed on the harmony of tobacco with refined woody notes.” Wow, we cannot wait to see Kit star in the new fragrance campaign — can you?

What do you guys think of Kit’s latest venture — are you as excited as we are about the new fragrance campaign?

