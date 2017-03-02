Kim Kardashian Dresses Down In Ripped Jeans For Visit To Children’s Hospital

Image Courtesy of Keats Elliott

Kim Kardashian’s affinity for distressed denim lives on! This time, the hot mama was uncharacteristically covered up as she toned down her typical style in a seriously casual look — and we’re liking the relaxed vibes coming from Kimmy! Do you agree?

Kim Kardashian, 36, opted for a relaxed look when she stepped out in LA, looking cool and comfortable — and while we’re used to seeing the reality star rock skintight silhouettes and flaunt her cleavage in daring necklines, that totally wasn’t the case this time around as she opted for a relaxed pair of light denim ripped jeans and a long-sleeved crew neck top, which she wore tucked in, as she arrived at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to kick off the 2nd annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign on March 1 at the Mega Miracle Day event. Kim was on hand to address the crowd and shared personal remarks, explaining why supporting the CHLA was so important to her.



Although her outfit was low-key she added to the look with her signature glam routine, rocking waist-long tresses and luscious lashes for the occasion. She polished off the get-up with a pair of Yeezy PVC shoes, supporting her husband, Kanye West‘s fashion line.

Ripped jeans were a major 2016 trend — and they’ve been Kim’s fashionable go-to in 2017, so it comes as no surprise to see the hot mama sport the silhouette, once again. We loved her casual take on the trend and if you, like Kim, aren’t ready to retire your distressed denim, you totally don’t have to.Whether you’re heading out during the day to brunch or have a casual date night coming up, you can’t go wrong in a pair of ripped denim — and Kim served up some style inspiration with her latest look.

What did you think of Kim’s distressed denim? Are you surprised to see her still sporting such low-key looks or do you love this new casual side of Kim? Check out her look above and let us know

