‘Revenge Body’ Finale: Trainer Latreal Mitchell Reveals How To Get Fit Like Khloe Kardashian

Have you ever wondered what it was like to work with a Kardashian, or even work out like one? Well, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY hung out with Latreal Mitchell, who’s a trainer on ‘Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian’, and we’ve got all of the answers right here! Click inside to watch her show you how it’s done!

Latreal Mitchell is someone you’re going to want to remember, especially after tonight’s finale of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. The celeb trainer is actually a trainer on the show, and she’s responsible for the insane transformation you will tonight. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY sat down with Latreal and she filled us in on what it’s like to work with Khloe, 32, and how to stay fit just like the reality star. By the way, if you’ve already watched the video [above], then you’re one step closer to getting that rocking body you’ve always dreamed of!

Revenge Body was actually the first time Latreal met Khloe, and she told us what it was like to work with the reality star. “Khloe’s journey has been amazing,” she said. “But, it’s one of those funny things that you get caught up in and you hear about the Kardashians, and you don’t really know; There’s so much glitz and glamour from the name [Kardashian] and you think, ‘Who’s really this person that’s going to walk in the door?’ So, when I say that Khloe is the sweetest most genuine person, she was just a really good person.”

While on the show, “Khloe gave me lots of hugs and ‘thank yous,'” Latreal said. “There was a lot of gratitude because she knows what she went through. Picking the people to be a part of her show was really important to her and how it translates to the audience and how it inspires people.” Latreal even joked, “Being touched by a Kardashian is like when you used to be touched by Oprah, 63. It sounds insane… but it’s amazing to be a part of something that’s really good. I can be organic and be me.”

So, what can we expect on the season finale? — Latreal dished that there’s going to be tears and a lot of emotion. “My first episode I said, ‘No tears!’,” she admitted. However, in tonight’s finale, it was a different story. “In this episode [the season finale] I was like ‘Oh my gosh. I don’t want people to see me cry!'” Needless to say, you should probably have some tissues ready! And, we’re obviously going to see insane transformations. Latreal even said that she’s still in touch with her client from the show!

What sets Revenge Body apart from the rest of the weight loss shows? — “It’s kind of ironic that I got involved with the show because I’m not a big fan of the other weight loss shows out there,” she said. “What intrigued me about it was that it was so different. We’re not taking individuals out of their day-to-day life and saying, ‘Ok, now get fit.’ We’re keeping people into their normal lives and you have to figure out how to eat healthy and do what your trainer says, all while still living your life.”

What diet tips do you have for our HollywoodLifers? — “The biggest thing is to get rid of the sugar,” Latreal dished. “And, if something says ‘sugar free’ it’s probably bs because it’s sweetened by something else that’s hidden. If your Hollywoodlifers can commit to no sugar for 30 days, I guarantee your body will change dramatically.” We mentioned how Khloe’s admitted that going dairy-free was one of the best things she’s ever done. So, we had to ask Latreal what she thought of the Kardashian’s diet choice. “I’m a big fan of no dairy,” she said, adding that dairy is an inflammatory that stores as fat in your body.

Aside from her celebrity clients, Latreal has other clients that are near and dear to her heart — children. “My passion is to work with the people who don’t have voices,” Latreal said, referring to children who cannot control the foods that their parents put in their homes. “At the trend we’re going in right now, most kids won’t outlive their parents, and that is crazy, scary to me and it’s not their fault,” she revealed. So, Latreal founded the Fitness Bunch Foundation, a non-profit organization fighting childhood obesity. As the CEO, it’s her mission to empower children to exercise, make healthy eating choices, and live a full, active life. How amazing?!

Be sure to tune into the finale of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, TONIGHT on E! at 9/8c! You can get diet and fitness tips and so much more about Latreal on her official website, and be sure to try some of her epic moves in the video, above! Did we mention that those are the same moves she has her celeb clients like Michael Strahan, 45, do? Yeah… we’re going to try them out right now!

