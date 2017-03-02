Khloe Kardashian: James Harden Is Lying — He ‘Loved The Spotlight’

REX/Shutterstock

Pants on fire! Khloe Kardashian isn’t taking too well to ex James Harden’s claims that he hated being in the spotlight when he was dating her. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how his nasty diss has hurt the reality star because he had no problem being in such a high-profile romance with her.

It’s been a year since Khloe Kardashian and James Harden, 27, ended things, but the NBA star has suddenly bashed their relationship openly in the new Sports Illustrated, saying he “didn’t like all the attention.” It pains the 32-year-old that he’d diss her like that, especially since he had no issues with all of scrutiny when they were dating.

“Khloe’s done nothing but love and support every man’s she’s been with and to hear James jab at her like that hurts. He knew from day one that she lives her life in front of the cameras and he was cool with that. She told him they didn’t have to be out on public, but he insisted. He loved the spotlight just as she did, but it’s whatever, it’s cool,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The reality star has happily moved on to a loving relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 25, and unlike James, his high-profile with Khloe romance hasn’t affected his play one bit as he’s been balling out of his mind this season. “Khloe feels that James should worry about getting out of the first round of the playoffs and not think about or talk about their past relationship. She is happy with Tristan and is not interested in anything James has to say. She thinks that he should have his focus on other things and not her, because she is not thinking much about him at all,” a second insider tells us.

James revealed in his SI interview that he was unhappy while dating Koko because he hated being in the spotlight. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares?” Harsh! He even claimed he had to “eliminate” Khloe because it affected his NBA career. “It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates,” he said. “I had to eliminate that.” Savage!

HollywoodLifers, do you think James was wrong to diss his romance with Khloe after all this time has passed?

