Katy Perry Still In Love With Orlando Bloom After Split?: No One Was ‘A Victim Or Villain’

Three cheers for friendly exes! Katy Perry is finally opening up about her shocking split from Orlando Bloom, claiming she wasn’t a ‘victim or villain.’ In fact, the singer persists that she still loves her former partner. Read her heartwarming tweet, here!

Everyone needs to stop with the negative thinking! Not all relationships crash and burn, sometimes they just end — PEACEFULLY! While most of us may want our ex-boyfriends to be voted off the planet Earth, Katy Perry, 32, holds no hard feelings against Orlando Bloom, 40. Turns out it’s the total opposite! The “Chained To The Rhythm” hitmaker actually loves him still, but probably isn’t IN love with him. Huge difference! “How about a new way of thinking for 2017,” she tweeted. “You can still be friends & love your former partners. No one’s a victim or villain, get a life y’all!”

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Great for Katy for keeping a positive attitude! Breakups are never easy, but she’s keeping her head held high! Sometimes the best way to guy over a guy is to completely change up your look, and no one understands this better than Katy herself. Mere days after splitting from Orlando, the pop star treated herself a salon session. Top hairstylist Chris McMillan chopped SEVERAL inches off, giving Katy an edgy new hairdo that mirrors the one Miley Cyrus had a few years ago. Chris had been longing to give Katy an extreme makeover for YEARS, but she wasn’t ready until now!

Going back to Katy and Orlando’s split, we had a feeling nothing too serious got in the way. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps told Us Weekly in a statement. Still, their breakup came as a MAJOR shock to us, especially because the former lovebirds attended the Vanity Fair after-party on Oscar night. We’re just happy there’s no animosity!

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you so relieved that Katy and Orlando are still friends?!

