Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split: Is John Mayer Chasing Her Now That She’s Single Again?

Good things come to those who wait, so now that Katy Perry is a single woman again is her ex John Mayer going to make a move to win her back? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if he’s going fight for her love again now that she and Orlando Bloom are over.

Aww! John Mayer, 39, and Katy Perry, 32, made such an adorable couple, so when she finally moved on from him with Orlando Bloom it seemed like they were never destined to get back together. Now that Katy is back on the market, the “Who You Love” singer wants to be her man again. “John still has a huge thing for Katy. He’s very happy that she and Orlando are done. This is what he’s been waiting for. It’s delicate because he doesn’t want to pick the wrong moment and come on too strong, but he will swoop in. He’s already plotting,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“John still talks about Katy and what an amazing woman she is. He can go on and on about their sex life and how much he misses it. He would love to get her back in bed, but there’s more to it than that,” our insider adds. The singer hasn’t dated anyone seriously since he and Katy finally called it quits in 2015 after three rocky years together. She was by far his longest and most intense relationship after he dated the likes of Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Jessica Simpson, 36.

The crooner just released a new song on Feb. 24 called “Still Feel Like Your Man,” which totally seems like it’s about Katy. He sings about how he can’t move on from a woman he loved, even keeping her favorite shampoo in his shower in case she ever decided to return. With lyrics like “Still think I’m never gonna find another you,” he describes how he’d rather be alone than find another woman because he’s still not over a certain someone. Now’s his chance to finally win Katy back!

