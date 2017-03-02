Katy Perry Chopped Her Ex Orlando Bloom Right Out Of Her Hair — Drastic Makeover

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Snapchat

Short hair, don’t care! Katy Perry chopped off several inches of her blonde locks on March 2, debuting her edgy new look shortly after calling it quits with her beau Orlando Bloom. The singer’s drastic makeover definitely gives us major Miley Cyrus vibes!

Katy Perry, 32, debuted a brand new hairstyle via social media on March 2. The singer decided to chop off several inches of her bright blonde locks, buzzing the sides short while keeping a hint of her natural roots for the final outcome. She is totally channeling Miley Cyrus, 24, with her drastic makeover and fans are loving this fierce ‘do, especially since she’s never rocked such short hair! Katy’s transformation comes days after she split with Orlando Bloom, 40.

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Katy took to social media with a sneak peek of her haircut, writing, “✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status.” She got her tresses done by the iconic A-list hairstylist Chris McMillan, the same guy who designed Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel cut on Friends. The “California Gurls” singer turned up the heat for several playful photos, blowing a kiss at the camera with her red lipstick on!

This seems to be a trend for Katy, since after she split from Russell Brand in 2012, she dyed her hair blue. It’s safe to say the singer wears her heart in her hair! After the comedian filed for divorce, Katy showed off her new ‘do, while posing alongside a fan on the set of an Adidas commercial in Santa Barbara. She can clearly work any color, no matter how bright or bold!

It’s great to see the singer in great spirits, especially after going through a public breakup on Feb. 28. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando [Bloom] and Katy [Perry] are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps told Us Weekly in a statement. It certainly was a shock, since the former flames were recently spotted together at two Oscar parties on Feb. 26, and on Feb. 27. On top of that, Orlando posted a heartwarming Instagram photo with Katy’s dog, Butters. “A mighty heart,” he captioned the cute pic. At least they’re still cordial!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU loving Katy’s fierce new ‘do? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.