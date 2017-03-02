Katherine Jackson Says Nephew Spied On Her While She’s Getting Dressed In New Abuse Claims

REX Shutterstock

This is awful! Katherine Jackson detailed new elder abuse claims against her nephew Trent Lamar Jackson saying he was watching her and it’s horrifying!

This is so scary! Katherine Jackson offered new scary details into her life under the watch of her nephew Trent Lamar Jackson. The 86 year-old claimed Trent was stealing from her by using her credits cards as well as spying on her every move, according to TMZ. According to court documents, Trent made copies of Katherine’s bedroom keys and Katherine was even worried he had installed surveillance equipment throughout her house so he could keep an eye on her. She would get dressed in a closet because she was afraid Trent would burst into her room. Katherine’s lawyer even said the abuse has been “on-going for years.”

“The only place I can try and have a private conversation, is in my bathroom, pretending I am using the restroom so I can make a call,” Katherine said. That is just awful! She worried Trent was listening to her phone conversations and wanted to isolate her from her friends and family members. Maybe the scariest thing of all, Trent apparently would not call 911 when Katherine thought she was having a stroke or seizure! He told Katherine he would take of her himself. She definitely should have received professional medical attention if she was afraid about her health.

Thankfully her children Jermaine and Rebbie along with several others filed declarations in support of Katherine’s elder abuse claims. Rebbie claimed in her filing that Trent blocked her number from Katherine’s phone so the mother and daughter could not even get in touch with each other. That is so wrong! Jermaine even talked about physical altercations between Trent and multiple members of the Jackson family including himself. We’re so glad Katherine has brought this horrifying treatment to light and has her family standing behind her!

