Jose Fernandez’s Baby Born 5 Months After His Death: She’s ‘Brightened’ Our Lives, GF Says

Maria Arias is still grieving the loss of BF Jose Fernandez, but last week she had reason to smile when their baby Penelope was born! And opening up for the 1st time about the daughter Jose will never get to know, Maria said that while she’ll never recover from her loss, Penelope has brought her immense joy already.

Nearly five months to the day since Jose Fernandez‘s tragic boating accident led to his death, the Miami Marlins pitcher’s girlfriend is finally speaking out about her painful loss — AND the joy their newborn baby daughter Penelope has brought her in the wake of his passing. The now-single mother, Maria Arias, told People magazine that baby Penelope was born on Feb. 24 and that she and the little angel are “both healthy and doing well.”

But best of all, Maria gushed that the newborn has “brought a lot of light and joy to our lives.” And while Maria, who was living with Jose at the time of his death back in September, did admit that Penelope’s arrival “has not taken any of the pain away of course, because that’s always going to remain,” she explained that the little girls has “definitely brightened up our lives.”

“A lot of people were anticipating her arrival, because at the end of the day, it’s a little piece of him that he left behind for us,” Maria said. Jose tragically died on Sept. 25 after a boat he was riding in with two friends collided with a coastal barrier on Miami Beach. His jersey number, 16, has since been retired, meaning no other Marlins player will ever wear number 16 again.

Although Jose never got to experience the joys of fatherhood, taking this new step with Maria was something he was definitely looking forward to. In fact, during the athlete’s funeral, his agent, Scott Boras, revealed that Jose named his unborn daughter Penelope before his death, and he was already excited to introduce her to baseball.

“When he found out he was going to be a father he wanted to know: ‘Am I going to be a good father?’ and I told him, ‘You’re going to be a great father, because you’re going to treat your child like your mother treated you. And you’ll know exactly what to do.’ The next day he bought a glove and put Penelope on it for his unborn daughter,” Scott said at the ceremony.

Jose was just 24 years old when he died. He was born in Cuba and defected to the U.S. in 2008, where he went on to join the MLB. He was even voted the National League rookie of the year in 2013, becoming one of the hottest pitchers in the sport.

