John Cena Promises WrestleMania 33 Will Be The Coolest & Biggest WWE Fans Have Ever Seen

It’s the biggest night in sports entertainment: WrestleMania! The night is full of surprises, but if there’s anyone who knows what might go down, it’s John Cena. The ‘Champ’ EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that the WWE Universe can expect the April 2 event to be bigger, louder and crazier than ever!

“Being [a few] weeks away from [WrestleMania 33] now, you get a scope that the event is truly go to be something special,” John Cena, 39, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com during an event promoting the new Nintendo Switch. “Now, where it is, like – man, I hope we can make it all translate so everyone that comes to pack the house in Orlando will walk away saying that it was the coolest thing they have ever seen.”

That’s a lofty goal, but WrestleMania 33 may just pull it off. There are only two matches currently set for the huge event: Bray Wyatt, 29, defending his WWE Championship against either AJ Styles, 39, or Randy Orton, 36; and the third meeting between Brock Lesnar, 39, and Bill Goldberg, 50. Anything could change during the Road To WrestleMania, but John hints that the plans for WrestleMania 33 have been in the works for a year!

“We have to make the experience the best we possibly can for the WWE Universe,” John tells HollywoodLife.com. “It is the biggest show of the year and every year, we do it bigger and bigger. The day after WrestleMania, we all look at each other and ask ‘what are we going to do next year?’”

More importantly: what is John going to do this year? The ‘Face That Runs The Place’ didn’t have a match at WrestleMania 32 due to an injury, but he did make a surprise appearance to help The Rock, 44, drive away The Wyatt Family after the Moana star defeated Erick Rowan, 35, in six seconds. John’s rumored matchup will see a WrestleMania 27 rematch – of sorts.

The Miz, 36, successfully defended the WWE Championship against John in the finale of the 2011 event (thanks to some shenanigans from The Rock, which set up their “Once In A Lifetime” match at WrestleMania 28.) The Miz and John have reignited this feud and have been clashing over the last few weeks on SmackDown! Live.

There’s talk that it’ll be John and real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella, 33, versus The Miz and his real-life wife Maryse, 34, in an inter-gender tag-team match, according to CBS Sports. In the meantime, John is set to hose the 30th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11. Will The Miz show up to slime his rival? One can only hope.

