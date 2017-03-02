Jennifer Lopez Gets Into Epic Dance Battle With Jimmy Fallon On ‘The Tonight Show’

Image Courtesy of NBC

Hello JLo! The multitalented star stopped by ‘The Tonight Show’ to chat up the second season of her NBC police drama ‘Shades of Blue’ and ended up getting into a fierce dance off with host Jimmy Fallon. We’ve got the amazing video, right here!

Goddess! Jennifer Lopez stopped by to visit with Jimmy Fallon March 1 ahead of the season two premiere of Shades of Blue and she completely wowed us as usual. The 47-year-old singer/dancer/actress went with a conservative look in a herringbone long sleeve blouse with matching high-waisted trousers. It covered up much of her incredible body, but she brought the sexy by unbuttoning the shirt to flash some cleavage.

What good would it be having Jennifer on without a fun dance off, and that’s exactly what Jimmy did in a hilarious segment with the star. They shook their booties while trying to act out things like “seeing yourself on the jumbotron” and “washing machine on spin cycle,” where Jenny from the block whipped her body and her long ponytail around to mimic the device. Getting clothes clean never looked so sexy! Things got really wild when she got “hot cowboy” and shimmied up and down like she was riding a horse. Needless to say, she CRUSHED Jimmy.

The superstar shamed the host for not stopping by her Las Vegas residency, noting that she gets a rush out of seeing other celebs like Kerry Washington, 40, and Laverne Cox, 32, in the audience getting so fired up during her show. Her number one fan is still her mom Guadalupe, who never misses any of her daughter’s performances. “My mom dances the whole show, she knows the routines,” Jennifer revealed and she was right! Sure enough, Guadalupe was in The Tonight Show audience and busted out the moves to “Hold It, Don’t Drop It.” After seeing Mama Lopez in action, it’s no wonder JLo has such incredible dancing skills!

Jennifer gushed about her precious nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, saying “They’re the best.” While they aren’t sure if they want to follow their mom into showbiz, “They want their own YouTube channels,” she revealed. “They’re little adults honestly. They have their own schedules, they make their playdates.” Aww! They grow up so fast, don’t they?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of JLo’s appearance on The Tonight Show? Was her dance battle incredibly sexy?

