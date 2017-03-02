Jane Fonda Reveals Horrific Sexual Abuse: I Was Raped & Blamed Myself For It

Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

This is absolutely so sad. Jane Fonda revealed the horrifying abuse in her past while being interviewed by actress Brie Larson and the details are shocking!

This is terrible. Jane Fonda has long been revered as an actress and activist, but the 79 year-old made a shocking admission while talking with actress Brie Larson, 27, for her cover story of The EDIT. “I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child,” she told Brie in a revealing interview. “I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault,” she said. She blamed herself and thought “that I didn’t do or say the right thing.” Isn’t that awful?

Jane also said she knew she was not the only one. “I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know it was rape. They think, ‘it must have been because I said ‘no’ the wrong way,’” she told Brie. She did say she’s seen great strides over the years to help women who have been victims. “One of the great things the women’s movement has done is to make us realize that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated and it’s not right,” she said. Wow, that’s powerful stuff.

Despite having a successful actress, Jane admitted she considered putting her activism above her career and did not care if her acting career suffered because of it. “I didn’t become an activist until

I was 31. When I found out what was really happening in Vietnam I didn’t care if I ever worked again; I considered leaving the business to become a full-time activist,” she said. Jane has embraced her position as a lighting rod for hot-button issues. She sees her impact when people react. “It means you’re having an effect. People want to silence you. If it didn’t matter, no one would bother saying, ‘Shut up.'”

