James Harden Not Over Khloe Kardashian? Why He Hated Playing Ball In LA

Yikes! James Harden has no love for ex Khloe Kardashian’s hometown of Los Angeles and took out his frustration on the LA Clippers. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how he turned his Khloe pain into NBA gain!

There’s no love lost between James Harden, 27, and ex Khloe Kardashian’s beloved LA, and he sure proved that just one day after his explosive interview where he threw massive shade at the 32-year-old reality star. “James took out all his frustrations of being in LA last night on the Clippers as he and the team completely dominated in all facets. James doesn’t like LA very much because it reminds him of his ex Khloe and he made sure to get out all his aggression out on the Staples Center court. It made things even better for him that many people probably saw the game as it was on ESPN,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

James had a massive 26 points and nine assists, leading his team to a 122-103 drubbing over the Clippers Mar. 1. He’s been playing out of his mind this season and the Rockets are looking to lock up their playoff hopes, sitting in third place in the NBA’s Western Conference behind the league leading Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs. He credited his amazing season by making it clear that without Khloe in his life, his play has improved, telling Sports Illustrated, “I’m not worried about anything but hooping and that may be why I’m having this kind of success.”

In the same interview, he revealed that he “didn’t like all the attention” that came with dating the reality star, saying “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares?” Brutal!

The bearded one said that he had to “eliminate” Khloe because all of the attention surrounding their romance was having a negative affect on his Rockets squad. “It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.” Ouch! It’s been over a year since they broke up so it seems pretty savage to unload on her after all of this time.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was wrong of James to diss Khloe in his SI interview?

