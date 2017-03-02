Hunter Biden’s Wife Kathleen Files Divorce After Secret Affair With Beau’s Widow Revealed

REX Shutterstock

Kathleen Biden, Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law, has filed for divorce from Hunter Biden, according to an explosive March 2 report. It all comes on the heels of us learning about Hunter’s affair with Beau Biden’s widow Hallie, and though we knew Hunter and Kathleen had separated, this makes it all official. Here’s what we know.

The Biden Family Scandal just keeps escalating! Kathleen Biden is divorcing Hunter Biden, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, and the couple has apparently been formally separated since October 2015. Of course, the news broke on March 1 that Hunter and Beau Biden‘s widow Hallie are officially dating, so it makes sense that divorce papers, which were filed in December 2016, are the next thing to surface!

Kathleen claims that she asked Hunter to move out on July 5, 2015 “due to his conduct the night before”, according to TMZ, and though the “conduct” is not specified, the documents reportedly say that “if he engaged in the conduct in question he would leave” according to “a prior agreement”. Pretty serious stuff!

Kathleen reportedly adds that Hunter’s “recent conduct creates situations that are unsafe or traumatic for the parties’ children, and his judgment is frequently impaired”, the site also reports. She also claims that he was a big spender when it came to “himself and his own pursuits”, per the docs.

Hunter and Kathleen have three children together, one of which is a minor. Kathleen is reportedly asking for sole physical and legal custody, while Hunter is asking for joint physical and legal. We’ll keep you updated.

As we previously knew, Hunter and Hallie are now a couple — and the entire family has given their blessing, including the ‘rents. It’s all right out of a soap opera!

