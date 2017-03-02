‘Nashville’: Hayden Panettiere Apologized To Connie Britton For Being A ‘Diva’

Image Courtesy of CBS

Whoa! One week after Connie Britton was killed off ‘Nashville’ Hayden Panettiere revealed to James Corden on the ‘Late Late Show’ that she did not treat her co-star too kindly in the first scene they ever did together.

When Hayden Panettiere, 27, showed up on the Late Late Show, she and James Corden, 38, got to talking about the upcoming fight between her hunky boxer husband, Wladimir Klitschko, 40, and James’ hunky boxer friend, Anthony Joshua, 27 — a match that is sure to be an awkward one. Well, just for the late night host, Hayden teased, implying that her hubby will knock out Anthony.

Hayden went on to explain that they will fight will fight each other with “underlying respect” and then compared the experience to how she and former Nashville co-star Connie Britton, 49, had to act out hard scenes together on the show.

“Well, you got a job,” Hayden said. “It’s like doing a scene with somebody who you have to yell at and get angry at and you’re doing your job. It was like the first scene I ever did with Connie Britton. I had to come in, I apologized to her first before we even did the scene. I said, ‘I am so sorry for this.’ I had to come in and be this little diva like –, ” Hayden said, snapping her fingers around.

Connie’s character Rayna James died in the Feb. 23 episode of the show, just as the series had moved to CMT, its new network after previously being cancelled on ABC. Fans were devastated to see Connie go, though she did tease in an interview shortly after her character’s death that Rayna having an evil twin may not be a bad idea!

