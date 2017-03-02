Hailey Baldwin & Cameron Dallas Getting Serious? Has He Made Her Forget Justin Bieber?

Courtesy of Instagram

Is Hailey Baldwin finally moving on from her ex-boyfriend? After a series of relationship disappointments, new suitor Cameron Dallas could be the one who makes the model forget about Justin Bieber. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update on their fling!

Pump the breaks, guys. Hailey Baldwin, 20, is in no rush to jump into a serious relationship with Cameron Dallas, 22. She’s been through heartbreak once before thanks to Justin Bieber, 23, and is still extremely vulnerable because of it. “Hailey thinks that Cameron was nice but he also reminds her about Justin,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “His look, overall attitude, and ego really give her the vibes that he is just like Justin — and that is a little to weird for her to handle. She doesn’t want to date him or really thought about it during their time together. There was zero sexual spark between them.”

Well, that settles it. Fans will definitely be upset to hear this after seeing multiple photos of the Guess model snuggling with Cameron overseas in Europe. While shooting a fashion campaign together in Spain for designer Carolina Herrera, the sexy models were seated REALLY close to each other on a van and were even caught with their arms wrapped around each other in what looks like an elegant dining hall. The internet immediately exploded with questions from fans, asking if the hotties are Hollywood’s latest item. Unfortunately, we’ve now gotten our answer.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane. Rewind back to 2015 when Hailey and the “Sorry” singer were getting hot and heavy in Miami. Justin even posed a picture of them making out to his Instagram, but suddenly, almost over night, they called it quits. Poor Hailey was heartbroken, and struggled to move on with Drake and now Cameron. Meanwhile, Justin found new love with Sofia Richie. Ugh, why are exes so freakin’ annoying?!

HollywoodLifers, are you disappointed that Hailey and Cameron won’t be dating any time soon?

