Gavin Rossdale’s Kids Refuse To Sing On His New Album — Still Mad About Divorce?

It’s been a year and a half since Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from husband-of-13 years Gavin Rossdale. But it seems their 3 sons may still be feeling resentment towards their dad for cheating! After all, Gavin revealed that although he WANTED his boys to sing on his new album, the youngsters flat out refused — ouch!

Gavin Rossdale, 51, and his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, 47, share three kids together: sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, and it seems like the youngsters inherited their parents’ good voices! But while the boys apparently CAN sing, they don’t perform for just anybody! In fact, Gavin and his band Bush have a brand new album dropping on March 10 called Black and White Rainbows, and while the singer REALLY wanted to include his kids’ voices on the project, they allegedly wanted nothing to do with it!

“I asked them to sing on the record, but they totally turned me down,” the rocker told People magazine.“I wanted them to because they’ve got great voices and sound really good. As they’ve gotten older, they’ve got really nice, really pretty voices — maybe next record … if I can afford them! They’re probably out of my league!” But while the singer made light of his sons’ decision, we can’t help but wonder WHY they didn’t want to be on their dad’s album. Perhaps they still blame him for the divorce?

For those who need a refresher, news broke back in November 2015 that Gavin had a three-year affair with the family nanny, Mindy Mann, which led Gwen to file for divorce that August. This latest LP is actually his first album since he’s moved on from the vicious divorce which was settled last April. “It’s a new journey,” the artist said of the music. “I didn’t want to have anything that was negative — I didn’t have anything negative to say.”

As Gavin revealed in an interview earlier this year, he has nothing but love and respect for the mother of his children. “We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime,” he told The Sun‘s Fabulous magazine in January. “I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious. The unconditional love she shows me is so powerful. It’s one of the greatest gifts, and I’m grateful for her every day.”

