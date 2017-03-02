Future & Nicki Minaj: The Sweet Way He Comforted Her After Remy Ma’s Vicious Diss Track

FameFlyNet

Future ran right to Nicki Minaj’s side when she was dissed by Remy Ma on Feb. 25, in a harsh, new track! Word on the street is that Future and Nicki are reportedly dating, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY found out how he comforted her when all hell broke loose with Remy! This is seriously the cutest thing we’ve ever heard…

Future, 33, and Nicki Minaj, 34, are definitely fueling those romance rumors that sparked on the set of their new project on Feb. 27. After Remy Ma, 36, hit Nicki with a scathing diss track, titled, “Shether”, Future gave Nicki some sweet words of encouragement. First, “when they got a break during shooting, Future took her to get something to eat where it was just the two of them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He wanted to get her alone because he knows she’s going through a lot of sh-t with this beef with Remy.” Wow.

This was when things got pretty darn adorable… During their meal, “he grabbed her hand, and simply told her that when it comes to female rappers, ‘Nicki Minaj is the best,'” our source said, adding that, “Future told her to ‘never’ forget that, and then, he kissed her hand.” SO cute!

Although Future and Nicki have yet to speak out about the romance rumors, we learned that “he has so much respect for Nicki and likes her very much.” And, the fact that he’s sticking by her side through all of this rap drama really shows that he cares about her.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with Nicki and Remy’s feud, we’ll give you the break down of it. Nicki and Remy have reportedly had beef ever since Remy dropped her “Wait a Minute (Remix)” in 2016. Fans thought it was a diss track about Nicki, but nothing ever came of it.

Just when we thought things were calm between the two, Nicki dropped a song with Gucci Mane, 37, on Feb. 25, 2017, titled, “Make Love.” Now, Nicki did not name any names, but fans speculated that she dissed Remy on the track when she said, “Everybody know you jealous, b–ch,” among other things. That’s when Remy dropped a scathing 7-minute track, titled, “Shether” and she straight up called Nicki out. The song contained wild allegations, where she accused Nicki of getting butt injections, sleeping with Trey Songz, 32, using a ghostwriter and more. The cover art for the song even included a broken and bloody barbie with a pink wig; obviously a shot at Nicki.

That’s when all hell really broke loose. Other stars got involved when the feud started to make waves all over the internet. Nicki’s ex Meek Mill, 29, shared a clip of himself jamming out to the diss track, and even snapped a photo with Trey Songz. Then, The Game, 37, was furious over Meek’s actions, so he defended Nicki on Instagram in a harsh post. And, speaking of defending Nicki, her other ex of over a decade, Safaree Samuels, 35, even spoke out about the feud. Although the producer and Nicki had a harsh falling out when they split in 2014, he somewhat defended her when he said that Remy’s track was the “most disrespectful record” he’s ever heard. Yikes.

We’re sure this feud is far from over, so we’re waiting to see who will hop in on the action next. HollywoodLifers, who do you think will be the next to weigh in?

