Fernando Torres Suffers Horrific Head Injury During Atletico Madrid Match: Fans Pray

How terrifying! Atletico Madrid star Fernando Torres suffered a scary head injury after colliding with another player during a match against Deportivo. He was knocked unconscious and carried off the field on a stretcher, and we’ve got the details on how he’s doing now.

OMG, soccer can be brutal! Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres, 32, got into a horrific accident on the field Mar. 2 at Riazor. He had just taken the field as a substitute at the one hour mark when he literally went head to head in an aerial challenge with Deportivo’s Álex Bergantiños. He took a bad hit to the back of his skull, and things were made even worse when he hit his head hard on the ground after appearing to fall unconscious.

Players from both teams immediately realized how severe the injury appeared to be, as the game was stopped. TV images showed Fernando’s team-mate José María Giménez trying desperately to hold back tears as he was pacing back and forth with concern. You can see the horrific collision at the 43 second mark in the video below, but be warned it is very painful to watch:

Paramedics worked on Fernando and took him off the field in a stretcher and neck brace. He was rushed to Hospital Modelo in A Coruña and underwent emergency head scans. The good news is that he’s going to be okay, as the team released a statement on Twitter that he was stable and conscious. An hour later they gave the all clear that, “Fernando has undergone a cranial and cervical CT. There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries,” and that he was, “conscious and lucid, he will spend the night in hospital for observation as per medical protocol.” What a relief!

Fernando himself took to the club’s Twitter account to thank fans for their concern, telling them it was just a “scare” and that “I hope to come back very soon.” Whew! After seeing how serious the accident was, it’s a miracle that he’s going to be okay!

Fans immediately took to Twitter to send their prayers and wished him a speedy recovery.

