REX/Shutterstock

All eyes were on Emma Watson when she rocked the red carpet in a gorgeous black jumpsuit for the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ LA premiere — her look was styled to perfection and her outfit was our favorite look of the night.

After a stunning promotional tour overseas, where Emma Watson, 26, showed off a slew of stylish looks, the actress finally rocked the red carpet in LA at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast on March 2, where she totally payed homage to her character, Belle. Emma looked exquisite in her breathtaking jumpsuit, which was accessorized with a yellow rose on her waist (the same color as Belle’s famous dress). The actress was accompanied by her co-star, Dan Stevens, who looked equally as dapper in his chic suit — and we can’t wait to see these two light up the big screen!

From head-to-toe, Emma totally paid homage to the character with her perfect look. Despite her busy schedule, she looked fresh-faced and oh-so-glam.

The last time we spotted the star was at the Shanghai premiere, where she donned an embellished, body-skimming gown and matching cape, which added to the glam vibe of the overall look — it was stunning! In fact, Emma kicked off the promotional tour as she oozed glamour on the red carpet in a custom-made, caped Emilia Wickstead gown for the London premiere.

What did you think of Emma’s glam premiere jumpsuit? Did you love it as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know how it compares to the slew of high-fashion looks the actress rocked while promoting the highly-anticipated release of the film.

