Emma Watson Stuns With Classy Hair & Makeup At ‘Beauty and the Beast’ LA Premiere

Emma Watson looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she arrived on the red carpet at the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on March 2. Emma always looks flawless, but this time she truly took our breath away & she looked so amazing in her entire ensemble. What did you guys think of her hair & makeup — do you love it as much as we do?

We are so obsessed with Emma Watson, 26, we can’t even handle it! She was the woman of the hour as she arrived at the world premiere of her highly-anticipated new film, Beauty and the Beast, in LA on March 2. Not only was her jumpsuit absolutely incredible, her hair and makeup blew us away — she is so stunning!

The one thing we love the most about Emma is that she always goes for a natural look. She’s so naturally beautiful, that she really doesn’t need any makeup to look good. Once in awhile she’ll add a different lip color or maybe some eyeliner, but other than that, she always looks fresh-faced and glowing. It’s all thanks to her makeup artist, Caroline Barnes, as well. Caroline loves to use organic and cruelty-free products on Emma.

Aside from Emma’s gorgeous makeup, we loved her hairstyle for the evening! Emma loves a good updo and whether it’s a slicked back ponytail or braided bun, she always looks good in an updo. Emma’s hairstylist, Jenny Harling, always knows exactly what to do to Emma’s hair to make it look perfect, and she did just that for the world premiere.

What do you guys think of Emma’s hair and makeup at the premiere — did you lover it as much as we did? We can’t wait for the film to officially hit theaters on March 17th — can you?

