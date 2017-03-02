Ed Sheeran Once Got Wasted & Smashed Justin Bieber In The Face With A Golf Club

REX/Shutterstock

We’re seriously shocked Justin Bieber still has all of his teeth after Ed Sheeran’s latest confession! In a new interview on March 1, Ed admitted that when he was wasted on a night out with Justin, he ‘cracked’ him in the face with a golf club! BUT, there’s a lot more to the insane story… You have to hear this!

Did Ed Sheeran, just admit that he once tried to beat Justin Bieber, 23, with a golf club when he was wasted? Well, it could come off that way, but there’s WAY more to the story. Before you go thinking that these two are in some sort of feud, stop right there. It turns out that Justin dared Ed to do something pretty dangerous and it didn’t end well… “We were in Japan,” Ed told The Guardian in an interview March 1. “We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, ‘F–k, I need to aim this properly,’ and I swung.” OMG…

“You know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one,” Ed explained. He said that the Justin’s security guard was “horrified” when he witnessed the wild moment. “I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club,” Ed recalled. “That was one of those ‘What the f–k?’ moments.” WOW!

Obviously Ed and Justin had no hard feelings after the golf club debacle, because the two have been nothing but friendly. Ed is even the lyrical genius behind some of Justin’s hits like “Love Yourself”.

And, if you were wondering if Ed has stayed away from the booze since his wild night out with the Biebs, he explained that too. After he laid low from the music for a while before coming back with hits like “Shape Of You,” Ed put on a few extra pounds. However, he cut out one thing, and transformed his body completely! “I’ve lost like 50 lbs.,” he revealed during an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show on Jan. 12, 2017. “That was it, it was the beer.” Amazing! He’s even got a brand new album, Divide. Ladies and gentlemen, Ed is officially back, and Justin Bieber’s face is OK! Phew!

HollywoodLifers, how crazy is Ed’s confession?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.