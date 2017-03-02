‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison, 42, Grieves Ex-Wife: ‘You Raised Our 3 Beautiful Kids’

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad. Donald Faison took to Instagram to reveal that his ex-wife, Lisa Askey passed away on March 1. In an emotional and long message, the ‘Scrubs’ star paid tribute to his ex, where he explained that although they ‘never really saw eye to eye,’ he was ‘grateful’ for her. Read his heartbreaking message here.

Donald Faison, 42, just revealed that his ex-wife Lisa Askey Faison, sadly passed away on March 1. He took to Instagram on the same day as her death to repost a photo from his son, Dade, 18. In the photo, Dade appeared to be at his mother’s bedside, holding her hand. Donald nor Dade revealed any details as to how Lisa died. However, the father and son wrote beautiful message, where they commended Lisa’s parenting skills and thanked her for everything had done for them. See the touching photo, below.

“My son Dade is very brave,” Donald captioned his photo. “Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love.” So sad.

Dade’s photo read: “I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most. I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again😢. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time!” He ended his heartbreaking message with the hashtags “Rest in peace,” “Best mom” and “Love”.

Donald and Lisa — a former nursing student — married in 2001 and divorced in 2005. They had three children together, as Donald mentioned, twins, Dade, and Kaya, 18, and Kobe, 15.

The actor went on to marry CaCee Cobb in 2012, in which Daily Mail reports is the assistant-turned-BFF of Jessica Simpson, 36. Donald and CaCee have two children together — son, Rocco, 3 and daughter, Wilder, who will turn 2 in April 2017. Donald also has a 19-year-old son, Sean with his ex-girlfriend, Audrey Ince, as reported by the site.

Our thoughts are with Donald’s friends and family during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.