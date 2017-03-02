Rex/Shutterstock

Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand during the national anthem was the biggest NFL scandal since ‘Deflategate.’ For those offended by his protest – good news! Colin’s reportedly done with being a ‘distraction’ and he’s decided to stand for the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ again!

At long last, our national nightmare is over: Colin Kaepernick, 29, will not sit during the national anthem if and when he plays in the NFL next season, sources close to Colin tell ESPN. Colin reportedly doesn’t want his method of protest “to detract from the positive change he believes has been created” anymore.

He also reportedly thinks that his protest was successful, as the increase of “national discussion on social inequality” proved that he delivered his message. Plus, the support Colin received from other athletes – from the NFL and NBA – left the soon-to-be-ex San Francisco 49ers quarterback feeling vindicated.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Colin famously said during the 2016 preseason, when he began his controversial protest. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

The protest followed after there was a series of high profile killings of young men of color by police officers. As Colin exercised his freedom of speech in a peaceful protest, he faced a huge backlash to his protest. Fans thought it was incredible “disrespectful” to “every true American and veteran,” and let him know it.

People were so upset. Fans burned jerseys. Iowa Congressman Steve King, 67, accused Colin go being “sympathetic to ISIS.” People went crazy. However, he got some support from across the league. Three Miami Dolphins players knelt in solidarity. Megan Rapinoe, 31, also took a knee during a soccer match. Former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch, backed Colin’s protest, saying it’s “better to kneel than stand and get shot.”

Though, whether or not Colin gets a chance to stand is up in the air. Colin’s likely on his way out of San Francisco, as he’s reportedly opting out of his contract with the Niners to become a free agent. There’s a good chance that he may end up unemployed. Hmm. Perhaps reports of him abandoning this controversial protest will help him get a new job?

