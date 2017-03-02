Brie Larson: Fans Freak After She Flaunts Cleavage During Talk Show — See Tweets

Image Courtesy of BBC

Brie Larson caused quite a stir over her v-neck outfit on a British talk show on Wednesday, Mar. 1. See the outrageous Twitter reactions here!

Brie Larson, 27, looked absolutely stunning when she hit the red carpet for the Academy Awards on Feb. 26 and the Oscar winner continued her stylish streak during her press tour for Kong: Skull Island. She rocked a gorgeous white Ralph & Russo couture number for the movie’s London premiere that featured a plunging neck-line with long sleeves. Brie got even more attention on Twitter on Wednesday, Mar. 1 for her v-neck olive jumpsuit while she hung with her co-stars Tom Hiddleston, 36, and Samuel L. Jackson, 68, on BBC’s The One Show in the U.K.

People took to Twitter to share what they thought of Brie’s outfit and the results were super mixed. Some were offended and found Brie’s outfit too risqué for what they consider to be a family show. “#brielarson #oneshow not quite sure where to look?! It’s March, it’s 8 degrees… seriously,” one user wrote. Other could not care less while the rest just thought she looked hot. “Cue people being offended by Brie Larson’s dress on the #oneshow…” another tweet read.

Cue people being offended by Brie Larson's dress on the #oneshow… — Neil Watts (@neilJwatts) March 1, 2017

#brielarson #oneshow not quite sure where to look?! It's March, it's 8 degrees… seriously 😬 — Nikabox (@NicolaJenkins1) March 1, 2017

Can almost hear Matt Baker's internal voice saying ' look at her eyes, look at her eyes, look at her eyes . . . ' #oneshow #BrieLarson — Dad.i.am (@kevdilks) March 1, 2017

People definitely thought Brie looked amazing. All one Twitter user could managed to say was, “Brie Larson on The One Show: Blimey.” One user joked that one of the show’s host would not be able to focus during the interview, which is a bit ridiculous. “Can almost hear Matt Baker’s internal voice saying ‘ look at her eyes, look at her eyes, look at her eyes . . . ‘ #oneshow#BrieLarson,” a user wrote. Another person tweeted how crazy they thought people were being over one outfit. “Apparently Twitter was outraged last night because Brie Larson wore a low cut top on The One Show. GET. A. LIFE.,” a tweet read.

Brie Larson on The One Show: Blimey. — Haroon Ash (@HaroonAsh) March 1, 2017

Apparently Twitter was outraged last night because Brie Larson wore a low cut top on The One Show. GET. A. LIFE. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) March 2, 2017

Brie Larson. The One Show dress. That is all. — Dave Teagle (@BeakyFowaTFowa) March 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Brie’s outfit? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.