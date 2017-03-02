12 Songs That’ll Make You Fall In Love With Country Music, Even If You Think You Hate It

REX/Shutterstock

Are you one of those people who STILL says, ‘I love all genres of music..except country’? (First of all — get with the times. Country music is SO hot right now! But I digress). Anyway, I think I can change your mind. Take a listen to these country tracks that’ll totally make you a fan!

Country music isn’t all about trucks and backroads, you guys! Really, in my opinion, it’s the most relatable genre of music, and there’s not always a twang involved, either, I promise. Just listen to these 13 songs and you’ll see what I mean.

1. “I Go Back” — Kenny Chesney

Or, really, anything by Kenny Chesney — this guy is the G.O.A.T. We all know that feeling of hearing a song and being taken back to a specific place and time in our lives, and the lyrics to this one perfectly capture it all. You’ll feel ALL of the emotions while listening to this one.

2. “Die A Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

This track is the definition of a PERFECT LOVE SONG. If you’re not convinced about this one just from the audio, the video will sell you — yes, that’s T.R.’s actual wife, Laura Akins, in the footage. They’ve known each other since they were in first grade.

3. “Something Like That” — Tim Mcgraw

This is actually one of the songs that got me into country music many years ago. I know, I know, he sounds super southern in it, but try to look past the twang and just appreciate how catchy it is!

4. “Toes” – Zac Brown Band

Just one listen to this tune and you’ll instantly be transported to a beach somewhere…and who doesn’t want that?

5. “Make You Miss Me” – Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt has basically changed the country music game — he’s pretty much genre-less. You’ll immediately swoon when you hear him singing this one.

6. “Somewhere In My Car” – Keith Urban

This song is just infectious, and it has none of those stereotypical country music qualities that critics hates so much.

7. “I Don’t Want This Night To End” – Luke Bryan

This is the one that really put Luke Bryan on the map — and it’s not hard to see why.

8. “Tattoos On This Town” – Jason Aldean

We all have memories of our childhood days where we grew up, and this track captures that perfectly. Yes, Jason Aldean is specifically singing about a country town in this one, and you may not specifically relate to all the references, but the theme is just perfection. (Just TRY to not melt at the ‘Allie Will You Marry Me?’ lyric).

9. “Alright” – Darius Rucker

Come on, guys, he’s HOOTIE! And this one is GOOD.

10. “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” – Jake Owen

Because who doesn’t ALWAYS wish they could be hanging out barefoot in the sand on a cool summer night?

11. “Wasted” – Carrie Underwood

You can’t not love Carrie Underwood.

12. “Once” – Maren Morris

Maren will make you want to cry with this one. Plus, she’s basically the female version of Sam Hunt.

HollywoodLifers, are you a country music fan after hearing these songs?!

