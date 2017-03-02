‘Beauty and the Beast’ World Premiere: Emma Watson & More Hit The Red Carpet

REX/Shutterstock

A night fit for a Disney princess! Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and more of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ cast shined at the world premiere of the live-action film in Los Angeles. Check out the stunning star-studded pics from the highly anticipated event!

The stars of Beauty and the Beast stepped out for their epic red carpet premiere of the film on March 2. From the stunning Emma Watson, 26, to the dashing Dan Stevens, 34, the red carpet was jam-packed with all of your favorite stars. Wearing a strapless black pantsuit and matching pumps, Emma looked gorgeous. Luke Evans, 37, who plays Gaston, also sent hearts racing with his suave ensemble and mega-watt smile. What a dream team!

Josh Gad, 36, even stopped by the El Capitan Theare, and was having a total blast. He belted out a little tune before discussing playing LeFou with Sirius XM‘s Julia Cunningham. Josh shared, “I grew up with Beauty and the Beast and I remember seeing sitting in a theater in 1991. The thing I remember vividly is the audience breaking into applause at the end of the numbers!” John Legend, 38, and Chrissy Teigen, 31, also showed up and flaunted major PDA!

Paige O’Hara, 60, who originally voiced Belle in the animated classic, even graced us with her presence! The actress looked stunning in her blue gown, opting for sparkling accessories. Both Audra Mcdonald, 46, and Toni Braxton, 49, wore breathtaking dresses for the special occasion. As expected, Celine Dion, 48, was a vision, wearing a periwinkle design.

As you should already know, Beauty and the Beast is set to hit theaters on March 17. The film is highly anticipated by fans, as it is the first time the classic Disney story will be brought to life onscreen. While traveling the world to promote the film in different countries, Emma has displayed some seriously outstanding fashion choices. She looked stunning in a deep blue, draped gown for a photo call, then rocked a caped gown for a premiere.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about all of the stunning looks at the world premiere of Beauty and the Beast?

