‘L&HH’s Bambi Benson: Did Lil Scrappy Do Something Sweet For Her Bday

‘Love & Hip Hop’s Bambi Benson just celebrated her birthday on March 1, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned if Lil Scrappy played a part in the exciting festivities! After the rumors that they’re engagement is officially off, you’re going to want to read this scoop…

Lil Scrappy, 33, and Bambi Benson, 33, were all smiles on the season 5 finale of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta back in July 2016. You know — that’s when he proposed to the Bam in front of both of their families after she wanted him to “step it up” in their relationship. However, split rumors have surrounded the couple in the past few weeks, and in the season 6 super trailer for the show, Bam is seen calling off the engagement! So, did she ride solo on her birthday, March 1?

“Bambi did her best to have fun on her birthday, but Lil Scrappy didn’t even text her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She was hoping he would do something for her birthday,” but that didn’t happen. Bam hosted a wild party at Secret Sundayz LA on Feb. 26, but her on-again-off-again man was apparently nowhere in sight.

It turns out that the rapper’s reportedly been trying to rekindle his relationship with his ex and baby momma, Erica Dixon. Although Bam has heard all of the devastating rumors “she’s still not over him,” our source revealed. “Bambi still can’t believe that they may be done for good.” Wow.

This was a complete 180 for Bam, since Lil Scrappy always pulled out all of the stops to make her feel special when something bad happened between them. “In the past, he always worked so hard to get her back after every fight, but this time he’s not doing anything,” our source said. Ugh, say it ain’t so?!

After all of the cheating rumors, we also learned that Bambi is “sick” over hearing it all. And, this seems like a terrible time for her to be going through the ringer with her emotions since she was just hospitalized in Jan. 2017. The reality star took to Instagram on Jan. 26, where she posted a photo of her in a hospital bed and insinuated that her relationship drama with Lil Scrappy put her there. Just before that, Lil Scrappy was reportedly spotted leaving a Miami strip club with some friends on Dec. 20, where he allegedly had a wild night with a blonde woman [which you can see in the video above].

Like we said, on the season 5 finale of L&HH, we left off on a good note with Bam and Lil Scrappy. He got down on one knee in front of both of their families and he even got her mother’s blessing. After messing around with Betty Idol, Lil Scrappy said he wanted to prove to Bam and everyone else that he couldn’t live without her, especially after she said he had to change his ways. But, it seems like Lil Scrappy may have not been able to give up his bad habits. The engagement is reportedly off, but we’ll have to see how it all plays out on the season 6 premiere of L&HHATL on Vh1, March 6!

